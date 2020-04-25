Home
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Ethel LESLIE

Ethel LESLIE Notice
LESLIE Ethel of Kiama Downs



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vic. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken and Nadja, Lyn and Gregg, Jenny and Kerry. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Merryn, Tenelle, Jade, Will, Skye, Josh and their partners and great grandchildren Levi, Rainer, Indiana, Otis, Riley, Willow, Toby, Darcy, Archie, Imogen, and Margot. Loved sister of Jean, Dorothy, Bob and Bobbie.



Aged 100 Years

Forever in our hearts



A private service will be held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020
