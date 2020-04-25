|
LESLIE Ethel of Kiama Downs
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vic. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken and Nadja, Lyn and Gregg, Jenny and Kerry. Much loved Nan of her grandchildren Merryn, Tenelle, Jade, Will, Skye, Josh and their partners and great grandchildren Levi, Rainer, Indiana, Otis, Riley, Willow, Toby, Darcy, Archie, Imogen, and Margot. Loved sister of Jean, Dorothy, Bob and Bobbie.
Aged 100 Years
Forever in our hearts
A private service will be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 25, 2020