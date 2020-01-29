Home
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
All Saints' Anglican Church
49-51 Moore Street
Austinmer
Esma May BRADTKE

Esma May BRADTKE Notice
BRADTKE Esma May of Thirroul, formerly of Grenfell



Passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Les. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lyn and Ian, Roger and Karen, Mary-Ann and Mel, Jill, Diane and Sam. Much loved Nanna to her grandchildren and Little Nanna to her great grandchildren.



Aged 93Years

At Rest

God has you in is His keeping,

we have you in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Esma's funeral service to be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, 49-51 Moore Street Austinmer on Friday, 31 January 2020 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 29, 2020
