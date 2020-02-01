|
KOLLER Erwin Otto Passed away peacefully on January 27th 2020, formerly of Flinders. Loving and adored Husband of the late Sophie. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Bill & Shirley, Ingrid & David, Erwin & Amanda. Cherished Opa to all of his Grandhildren and Great Grandchildren. He will be missed by his special friend Joyce.
Aged 90 Years
Forever In Our Hearts
Relatives and friends of Erwin are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Friday February 7th 2020 commencing at 10am. At conclusion of the chapel service the funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery for burial.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020