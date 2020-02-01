Home
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Erwin Otto KOLLER


1929 - 2020
Erwin Otto KOLLER Notice
KOLLER Erwin Otto Passed away peacefully on January 27th 2020, formerly of Flinders. Loving and adored Husband of the late Sophie. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Bill & Shirley, Ingrid & David, Erwin & Amanda. Cherished Opa to all of his Grandhildren and Great Grandchildren. He will be missed by his special friend Joyce.



Aged 90 Years

Forever In Our Hearts



Relatives and friends of Erwin are invited to attend his funeral service to be held at the Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Friday February 7th 2020 commencing at 10am. At conclusion of the chapel service the funeral will proceed to the adjoining cemetery for burial.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020
