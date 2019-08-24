|
|
WILLIAMS Errol of Douglas Park
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 20 August 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene. Dearly loved father of Brett, Craig, Rick (dec), and Luke. Much loved grandfather of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Jeraldine, Mike, Monica (dec), Paul, and Greg.
Aged 80 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Errol's funeral service to be held at St Mary'sTowers Retreat Centre, 415 Douglas Park Drive, Douglas Park on Wednesday 28 August, 2019 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019