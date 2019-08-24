Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Errol WILLIAMS

Errol WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS Errol of Douglas Park



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 20 August 2019. Beloved husband of Marlene. Dearly loved father of Brett, Craig, Rick (dec), and Luke. Much loved grandfather of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother of Jeraldine, Mike, Monica (dec), Paul, and Greg.



Aged 80 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Errol's funeral service to be held at St Mary'sTowers Retreat Centre, 415 Douglas Park Drive, Douglas Park on Wednesday 28 August, 2019 at 11am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
