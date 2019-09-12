Home
Eric MOLNAR

Eric MOLNAR Notice
MOLNAR Eric Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family at home on 7 September 2019. Beloved husband of Violetta. Dearly loved father of his daughters and their families. Cherished grandfather of his grandchildren.



Aged 99 Years

Our memories of you will be

treasured forever



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eric's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parson Funeral Home,34 Belmore Street, Wollongongon Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 12, 2019
