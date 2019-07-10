Home
Eric "Doc" MCGIRR


1935 - 2019
Eric "Doc" MCGIRR Notice
MCGIRR Eric 'Doc' 13.07.1935 - 06.07.2019

Late of Balgownie



Beloved Husband of Jill. Devoted Father and Father-In-Law of Sharon & Pete, Mark & Penny and Steven & Tina. Treasured Pop of Matthew, Jaime-Lea, Jack, Hayden, Kyle and Aleah.



He Fought A Courageous Battle



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Prayer Service for ERIC 'DOC' to be held at St John Vianney Catholic Church, 1 Cabbage Tree Lane, Fairy Meadow on Thursday 11th July 2019 commencing at 11.00am



Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 10, 2019
