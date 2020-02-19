Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Eric LAMB

Eric LAMB Notice
LAMB Eric of Kiama



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 11 February 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lynette. Dearly loved father and father in law of Chris and Courtney, Andrew. Adored Grandpa to Isobel and Sophia. Loved son of Tom (dec) and Lucette. Loving brother of Michele. Eric will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 63 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eric's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 21 February 2020 at 12pm



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020
