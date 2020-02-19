|
|
LAMB Eric of Kiama
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 11 February 2020. Beloved husband of the late Lynette. Dearly loved father and father in law of Chris and Courtney, Andrew. Adored Grandpa to Isobel and Sophia. Loved son of Tom (dec) and Lucette. Loving brother of Michele. Eric will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 63 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eric's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Friday, 21 February 2020 at 12pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020