Eric Joseph JAMES


1932 - 2019
Eric Joseph JAMES Notice
JAMES Eric Joseph Passed away peacefully on 22nd August, 2019. Late of Berry formerly of Albion Park. Beloved Husband of Patricia (dec). Loving Father and Father in law of Cheryl & Bob, Joy & Jim. Devoted Pop to his Grandchildren John & Jacqui, Tanya, Brad & Angela, Lauren & Joel, Jeff & Jacqui and his 11 Great Grandchildren. Loved Brother of Pat & Beris (both dec). He will be sadly missed by his Sister Joan and dearest friend Nancy from England.



Aged 87 Years

One of Natures True Gentleman

Mum & Dad Together Again



Relatives and friends of Eric are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday 30th August, 2019 commencing at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Dementia Research, a box will be at the Chapel door.



A private burial is to be held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019
