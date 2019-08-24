|
|
JAMES Eric Joseph Passed away peacefully on 22nd August, 2019. Late of Berry formerly of Albion Park. Beloved Husband of Patricia (dec). Loving Father and Father in law of Cheryl & Bob, Joy & Jim. Devoted Pop to his Grandchildren John & Jacqui, Tanya, Brad & Angela, Lauren & Joel, Jeff & Jacqui and his 11 Great Grandchildren. Loved Brother of Pat & Beris (both dec). He will be sadly missed by his Sister Joan and dearest friend Nancy from England.
Aged 87 Years
One of Natures True Gentleman
Mum & Dad Together Again
Relatives and friends of Eric are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Friday 30th August, 2019 commencing at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Dementia Research, a box will be at the Chapel door.
A private burial is to be held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 24, 2019