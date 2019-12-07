|
|
EVE Eric Passed away peacefully on 1st December 2019. Dearly beloved Husband to Patricia. Adored Father and Father in law to Michelle & Robert, David & Janelle. Cherished Poppy to Olivia, Georgia, Anastasia, Molly and Samuel.
Aged 87 Years
'in God's care'
A Mass of Christian Burial for Eric will be offered at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Jerematta Street, Dapto on Tuesday 10th December 2019 commencing at 10am.
A Private Burial will take place
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019