Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Jerematta Street,
Dapto
Eric EVE


1932 - 2019
Eric EVE Notice
EVE Eric Passed away peacefully on 1st December 2019. Dearly beloved Husband to Patricia. Adored Father and Father in law to Michelle & Robert, David & Janelle. Cherished Poppy to Olivia, Georgia, Anastasia, Molly and Samuel.



Aged 87 Years

'in God's care'



A Mass of Christian Burial for Eric will be offered at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Jerematta Street, Dapto on Tuesday 10th December 2019 commencing at 10am.



A Private Burial will take place



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019
