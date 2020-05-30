Home
Eralda (Ferraro) CUNZOLO


1941 - 2020
Eralda (Ferraro) CUNZOLO Notice
CUNZOLO (nee Ferraro) Eralda

23 March 1941 - 23 May 2020



of Kemblawarra



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 23 May 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Natale.

Adored mother of Mario, Nick, Phillip and mother in law of Amabile, and Olivera. Cherished Nonna of Simone Eralda, Michael, Daniel, Marc, and Natalie. Loved sister and sister in law of Vincenzo, Camillo, Pasquale, Guiseppe and their wives.

Eralda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 79 Years

Forever in our hearts

In God's care



A private service has been held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 30, 2020
