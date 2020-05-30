|
|
CUNZOLO (nee Ferraro) Eralda
23 March 1941 - 23 May 2020
of Kemblawarra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Saturday, 23 May 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Natale.
Adored mother of Mario, Nick, Phillip and mother in law of Amabile, and Olivera. Cherished Nonna of Simone Eralda, Michael, Daniel, Marc, and Natalie. Loved sister and sister in law of Vincenzo, Camillo, Pasquale, Guiseppe and their wives.
Eralda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.
Aged 79 Years
Forever in our hearts
In God's care
A private service has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 30, 2020