ZANOTTO ENRICO 'HENRY' of Bulli
formerly of Cavaso Del Tomba Italy
Left us peacefully in the arms of his loving wife Giuliana on 19 August 2019. Dearly loved father and father in law of Liza and Danny, Joseph and Grace, Anthony and Linda. Much loved Nonno of Isabella, Christian, Nicholas, Mitchell, Alyssa, Jared, and Mason. Henry will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 75 Years
May God keep you in His care
Until we meet again
Requiem Mass for the repose of Henry's soul will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church Bulli, Park Road Bulli, on Saturday 24 August, 2019 at 11am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers donations to Pancreatic Cancer Research would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 22, 2019