H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
ENE EVERT Notice
EVERT ENE of Woonona formerly of VÃµru Estonia



Passed away peacefully with loving family on January 29, 2020. Beloved wife of Agu (Charlie). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Peter and Gail, Paul and Therese. Cherished Grandmother of Lauren and Joel, Tess and Beau, Lindsay, Brayden, Lleyton and great grandchildren Emmersen and Norah. Ene will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends



Aged 81Years

Rest in Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ene's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Monday, 3 February 2020 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020
