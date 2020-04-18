Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Emond JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emond Jean JONES


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Emond Jean JONES Notice
JONES NEE SCUPIN Emond Jean passed away peacefully on Thursday 16 April 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Frank Jones. Beautiful and loving mother and mother-in law of Judy & John, Chris & Ross, Peter & Pam, Paul & Glad. Cherished Nan to her 10 grand-children and old Nan to her 18 great grand-children. Loving sister to 9 siblings & aunty to many nieces & nephews. Emond will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends. A special thank you to the staff of Warrigal Shell Cove.



Aged 96 years young



A private cremation will take place.



' Thanks for coming, love you to bits'



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -