|
|
JONES NEE SCUPIN Emond Jean passed away peacefully on Thursday 16 April 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Frank Jones. Beautiful and loving mother and mother-in law of Judy & John, Chris & Ross, Peter & Pam, Paul & Glad. Cherished Nan to her 10 grand-children and old Nan to her 18 great grand-children. Loving sister to 9 siblings & aunty to many nieces & nephews. Emond will be sadly missed by her loving family and many friends. A special thank you to the staff of Warrigal Shell Cove.
Aged 96 years young
A private cremation will take place.
' Thanks for coming, love you to bits'
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 18, 2020