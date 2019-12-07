|
|
JOUBERT Emma Leis of Thirroul
Taken from us suddenly on December 5, 2019. Dearly loved daughter of Craig and Evie. Loving older sister of Sandon and Tegan. Emma will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Age 26 Years
We will miss your smiling face
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Emma's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019