BARRY Emily Grace Passed away peacefully on Monday, 21 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dave. Loved sister of Frank, Charles, George, Kathleen (all dec). Much loved Aunt of her ten nieces and nephews, as well as great, great- great and great-great-great Aunty.
Aged 96 Years and 6 Months
At Peace
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Emily's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Warilla, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Thursday, 24 October 2019 at 2 pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019