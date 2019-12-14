|
|
In loving memory of EMILIOS KIZI
of Unanderra
7 Feb 1927 - 24 Nov 2019
Aged 92
There are not enough words to express our heartfelt thanks for the sympathy, love and support extended to our family during this difficult time. It is very much appreciated and has been a great support for our family.
Our amazing dad, loving father in law, generous papou, loving nouno, adoring husband to Mary and loyal friend will be sadly missed. Gone but never forgotten and in our hearts forever. We miss you so much! xxxx
N/a
N/a
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019