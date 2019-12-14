Home
Emilios Kizi


1927 - 2019
Emilios Kizi Notice
In loving memory of EMILIOS KIZI

of Unanderra

7 Feb 1927 - 24 Nov 2019

Aged 92

There are not enough words to express our heartfelt thanks for the sympathy, love and support extended to our family during this difficult time.  It is very much appreciated and has been a great support for our family.

Our amazing dad, loving father in law, generous papou, loving nouno, adoring husband to Mary and loyal friend will be sadly missed.  Gone but never forgotten and in our hearts forever.  We miss you so much!  xxxx

Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019
