Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church
39 Atchison Street
Wollongong
Emilios KIZI Notice
KIZI Emilios of Unanderra



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Husband of Maroulla (Mary). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Helen & Kerry, Chris & Dolores, Harry (dec). Adored Papou of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Leah & Con, Marlissa & Michael, Lee, Jordan, Daniel, Kieran, Hevani, Levay and Helani (dec). Emilios will be sadly missed by his loving family & friends both here and in Cyprus.



Aged 92 Years

Always loved & sadly missed

May he rest in peace



Relatives & friends of Emilios are invited to attend a Funeral Service to be held at the St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Atchison Street, Wollongong on Friday 29th November, 2019 commencing at 10am followed by Burial at Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Dapto.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 27, 2019
