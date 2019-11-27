|
|
KIZI Emilios of Unanderra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Husband of Maroulla (Mary). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Helen & Kerry, Chris & Dolores, Harry (dec). Adored Papou of his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Leah & Con, Marlissa & Michael, Lee, Jordan, Daniel, Kieran, Hevani, Levay and Helani (dec). Emilios will be sadly missed by his loving family & friends both here and in Cyprus.
Aged 92 Years
Always loved & sadly missed
May he rest in peace
Relatives & friends of Emilios are invited to attend a Funeral Service to be held at the St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, 39 Atchison Street, Wollongong on Friday 29th November, 2019 commencing at 10am followed by Burial at Lakeside Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Rd, Dapto.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 27, 2019