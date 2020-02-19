|
|
SPARKMAN, Elseley of Rockhampton formerly of Wollongong, NSW and Whyalla, SA Passed away peacefully on Monday, 17th February 2020 Aged 79 years. Beloved Husband of Judy. Much loved Father to David, Brett and Juliette. Loved Father-in-law, Grandfather, Great Grandfather to their families. A memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Elseley to be held in the Chapel of Memorial Gardens, Nerimbera on Friday, 21st February 2020 commencing at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Queensland would be appreciated. Finlayson & McKenzie Funeral Directors 56 William Street, Rockhampton Qld 4700 Ph: 4922 1269 [email protected]
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 19, 2020