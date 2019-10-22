Home
Elizabeth WANN

Elizabeth WANN Notice
WANN Elizabeth of St Lukes Village, Dapto

formerly of Dublin, Ireland



Passed away peacefully on Sunday October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Reverend Denis Wann. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Denis and Andrea, Diarmuid (dec), John and Lynette, Charles and Alice. Dear Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Ireland.



Aged 89Years

In God's Care which is Far Better



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elizabeth's funeral service to be held at St Marks Anglican Church Wollongong, 429 Crown Street Wollongong on Friday October 25, 2019 at 1pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 22, 2019
