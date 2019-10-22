|
|
WANN Elizabeth of St Lukes Village, Dapto
formerly of Dublin, Ireland
Passed away peacefully on Sunday October 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Reverend Denis Wann. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Denis and Andrea, Diarmuid (dec), John and Lynette, Charles and Alice. Dear Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Elizabeth will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Ireland.
Aged 89Years
In God's Care which is Far Better
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elizabeth's funeral service to be held at St Marks Anglican Church Wollongong, 429 Crown Street Wollongong on Friday October 25, 2019 at 1pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 22, 2019