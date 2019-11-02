Home
Elizabeth (Betty) MCMAHON

Elizabeth (Betty) MCMAHON Notice
MCMAHON Elizabeth (Betty) of Fairy Meadow



Passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. Surrounded by loving family after a short but courageous battle. Beloved wife of John (dec). Dearly loved mother of Joanne, Patrick and Therese. Mother in law of Howard, Narissa and Deborah (dec). Very much loved grandmother of her grandchild Emma-Maree. A loved mother to all her children, nieces and nephews. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family and her remaining life long friends.



Aged Gracefully



Requiem Mass for the repose of Elizabeth's soul will be celebrated at St Francis Xaviers Cathedral, Harbour Street Wollongong on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at 11:00 am.



Rosary will be recited at St Francis Cathedral, Harbour Street Wollongong on Thursday, 7 November 2019 at 10.15am.



At the request of the family please wear bright colours.



In lieu of flowers donations to Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019
