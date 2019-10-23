|
WADE (Liz) Elizabeth Mary Passed away peacefully on 19th October, 2019. Late of Cordeaux Heights. Loving Wife of Richard. Cherished Mother and Mother in law of Anne-Marie & Nick, Lynette & Geri, Wesley & Martin. Adored Nanny of her Grandchildren Jordan and Tahlia. Liz will be sadly missed by her many Brothers and Sisters and her extended family.
Aged 66 Years
A Special Person, A Special Face,
A Special Someone We Cannot Replace
Relatives and friends of Liz are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 25th October, 2019 commencing at 12 noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019