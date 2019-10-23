Home
Elizabeth Mary WADE


1953 - 2019
Elizabeth Mary WADE Notice
WADE (Liz) Elizabeth Mary Passed away peacefully on 19th October, 2019. Late of Cordeaux Heights. Loving Wife of Richard. Cherished Mother and Mother in law of Anne-Marie & Nick, Lynette & Geri, Wesley & Martin. Adored Nanny of her Grandchildren Jordan and Tahlia. Liz will be sadly missed by her many Brothers and Sisters and her extended family.



Aged 66 Years

A Special Person, A Special Face,

A Special Someone We Cannot Replace



Relatives and friends of Liz are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 25th October, 2019 commencing at 12 noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019
