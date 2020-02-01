|
|
MCNAMARA (Bess) Elizabeth Mary Passed away peacefully on 28th January 2020 at Villa Maria Nursing Home, Unanderra. Formerly of Port Kembla
Dearly beloved Wife of Desmond (dec). Dearly loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Michael & Sue, Bernadette, Carmel & John and Marie. Loved Nanna of Justin & Amy, Lorena & Chris, Jenessa & Dan, Sennaye, Ryan, & Eliza May. Precious Great Gran of Aria, Adelina and Indigo. Loved Sister-in-law of Kathleen & Cec (dec), Daniel (dec) & June. Loved Auntie of all her nieces and nephews.
Aged 87 years
Rest in peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial that will be offered at St Patrick's Catholic Church, O'Donnell Street, Port Kembla on Tuesday 4th February 2020 commencing at 10 am. Following the mass the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Kanahooka Road, Dapto.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020