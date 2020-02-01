Home
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St Patrick's Catholic Church
O'Donnell Street
Port Kembla
View Map
Elizabeth Mary MCNAMARA


1932 - 2020
Elizabeth Mary MCNAMARA Notice
MCNAMARA (Bess) Elizabeth Mary Passed away peacefully on 28th January 2020 at Villa Maria Nursing Home, Unanderra. Formerly of Port Kembla



Dearly beloved Wife of Desmond (dec). Dearly loved Mother & Mother-in-law of Michael & Sue, Bernadette, Carmel & John and Marie. Loved Nanna of Justin & Amy, Lorena & Chris, Jenessa & Dan, Sennaye, Ryan, & Eliza May. Precious Great Gran of Aria, Adelina and Indigo. Loved Sister-in-law of Kathleen & Cec (dec), Daniel (dec) & June. Loved Auntie of all her nieces and nephews.



Aged 87 years

Rest in peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial that will be offered at St Patrick's Catholic Church, O'Donnell Street, Port Kembla on Tuesday 4th February 2020 commencing at 10 am. Following the mass the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Kanahooka Road, Dapto.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 2020
