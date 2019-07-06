|
WEBB (nee Haug) Elizabeth Helen 'Helen' of Kiama
22/12/45 - 4/7/2019
Treasured wife of Jim. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Emma and Jason, Tim and Amber, Sarah and Paul. Adored Granny of Lleyton, Andy, Jade, Will, Ivy, Kate, Trelise and Astrid. Especially loved sister and sister-in-law of John (d) and Robyn Haug, Fran and Brian (d) Stubbs, Gloria, Chris and Alma, Neville and Heather, Julie, Cathie and Brendan and their families.
Helen's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a funeral service and celebration of her life to be held at Christ Church Kiama, 2 Terralong Street, Kiama on Friday July 12, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations made in Helen's name to Dementia Australia would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 6 to July 10, 2019