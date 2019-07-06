Home
Services
Stan Crapp Funerals Pty Ltd
125 Manning Street
Kiama, New South Wales 2533
02 4232 2371
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Helen "Helen" WEBB

Add a Memory
Elizabeth Helen "Helen" WEBB Notice
WEBB (nee Haug) Elizabeth Helen 'Helen' of Kiama



22/12/45 - 4/7/2019



Treasured wife of Jim. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Emma and Jason, Tim and Amber, Sarah and Paul. Adored Granny of Lleyton, Andy, Jade, Will, Ivy, Kate, Trelise and Astrid. Especially loved sister and sister-in-law of John (d) and Robyn Haug, Fran and Brian (d) Stubbs, Gloria, Chris and Alma, Neville and Heather, Julie, Cathie and Brendan and their families.



Helen's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a funeral service and celebration of her life to be held at Christ Church Kiama, 2 Terralong Street, Kiama on Friday July 12, 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations made in Helen's name to Dementia Australia would be appreciated



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from July 6 to July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.