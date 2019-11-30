|
|
HALL Elizabeth 'Betty' of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday November 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold. Adored mother of Alan, Gary, and Steve. A much loved Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of Ron and Peg, and of her 6 pre deceased siblings. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends
Aged 84 Years
Resting in God's care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Northcliffe Drive Berkeley on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019