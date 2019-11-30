Home
Services
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary's Catholic Church
Northcliffe Drive
Berkeley
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Lakeside Memorial Park
Kanahooka Road
Kanahooka
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" HALL

Add a Memory
Elizabeth "Betty" HALL Notice
HALL Elizabeth 'Betty' of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday November 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold. Adored mother of Alan, Gary, and Steve. A much loved Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of Ron and Peg, and of her 6 pre deceased siblings. Betty will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends



Aged 84 Years

Resting in God's care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty's funeral service to be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Northcliffe Drive Berkeley on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 11am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -