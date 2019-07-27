|
GAULT (Cook) Elizabeth (Lilly) 18.08.1937 - 22.07.2019
Late of East Corrimal
Beloved Wife of Jimmy. Loving Mum and Mother-In-Law of Linda & Michael, Carol & Rod. Cherished Nanna of Steven, Sean, Lee, Michael and Dale. Adored Great Nanna of Jayden, Ella, Maisie, Hannah and James. Much loved Sister of Bill.
Always In Our Hearts
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the Funeral Service for Lilly to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Tuesday 30th July 2019, commencing at 10.00am. Following the service the cortege will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wylie Road, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 27, 2019