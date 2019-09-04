Home
Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Eliseo CHIODI

Eliseo CHIODI Notice
CHIODI Eliseo of Lake Heights



Passed away peacefully on Monday September 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Maria. Dearly loved father and father in law of Cesare and Pina, Sal and Antoniette, Franco and Trish. Much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Eliseo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 80 Years

Rest in Peace



Rosary will be recited in the Chapel, Rankins Funeral Home, 270 Cowper Street, Warrawong on Thursday September 5, 2019 at 6.30pm.



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Eliseo's soul will be celebrated in St Francis Of Assisi Catholic Church, 1 Bruce Road, Warrawong on Friday September 6, 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass his funeral will proceed to the Crypts of Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. All relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Foundation would be appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 4, 2019
