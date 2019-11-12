|
Vescio Elisabetta (nee Mastroianni) 9.11.2019 Scalabrini Village, Chipping Norton Formerly of Figtree Beloved wife of Mario (deceased), adored mother of Michael, Rina, Miranda and Manuel, cherished grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 9. Sadly missed by all her relatives & friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated this Thursday 14th November 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 48-50 Princess Hwy, Unanderra at 11.00am. Following Mass, the Funeral cortege will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Kembla Grange.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 12, 2019