Home
Services
Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
238 Helen St
McKees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-9713
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
48-50 Princess Hwy
Unanderra
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisabetta VESCIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisabetta (Mastroianni) VESCIO

Add a Memory
Elisabetta (Mastroianni) VESCIO Notice
Vescio Elisabetta (nee Mastroianni) 9.11.2019 Scalabrini Village, Chipping Norton Formerly of Figtree Beloved wife of Mario (deceased), adored mother of Michael, Rina, Miranda and Manuel, cherished grandmother of 7 and great grandmother of 9. Sadly missed by all her relatives & friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated this Thursday 14th November 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 48-50 Princess Hwy, Unanderra at 11.00am. Following Mass, the Funeral cortege will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Kembla Grange.



logo


logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisabetta's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Valerian F. Szal Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -