Elisabetta TRUNZO


1939 - 2020
Elisabetta TRUNZO Notice
TRUNZO (Cunzolo) Elisabetta of Corrimal.



It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of our beloved and adored mother and mother-in-law Lisa. Lisa passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 20 May 2020. Beloved husband of Rosario (dec). Dearly loved mother of Frank, Jack (dec) and her daughter and best friend, Rosella. Cherished and dear mother-in-law of Sharon. Loved sister and sister in law of Leopoldo (dec) & Ada, and Luigina & Artibano (dec). Lisa will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Italy.



Aged 81 years.



'Nothing can erase the love that we have for each other. We will miss you mum.

God has you in His keeping,

We have you in our hearts'



A private Funeral is to be held by the family.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 23, 2020
