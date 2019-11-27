Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4284 3103
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
Elisabeth "Elli" VOGEL


1928 - 2019
Elisabeth "Elli" VOGEL Notice
VOGEL (Mastalir) Elisabeth "Elli" Passed Peacefully 25.11.2019 Surrounded By Family

Late of Russell Vale



Beloved Wife of Helmut (dec). Cherished Mum and Mother-In-Law of Irma and Rose & Ian. Loving Omi of Simone, Clinton, Kiri & Paul, Tala & Michael and Loving Great Omi. Treasured Sister of Midi, Gus (dec) and Inge.



91 Years Young



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Life for ELLI to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday 29th November 2019, commencing at 10.00am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 27, 2019
