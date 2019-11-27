|
|
VOGEL (Mastalir) Elisabeth "Elli" Passed Peacefully 25.11.2019 Surrounded By Family
Late of Russell Vale
Beloved Wife of Helmut (dec). Cherished Mum and Mother-In-Law of Irma and Rose & Ian. Loving Omi of Simone, Clinton, Kiri & Paul, Tala & Michael and Loving Great Omi. Treasured Sister of Midi, Gus (dec) and Inge.
91 Years Young
Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Life for ELLI to be held in the Chapel of Hansen and Cole Funerals, 257 Princes Highway, Bulli on Friday 29th November 2019, commencing at 10.00am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 27, 2019