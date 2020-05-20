|
|
RORSCH Elisabeth Maria 'Else' of Lake Illawarra
formerly of Germany
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, 15 May 2020. Beloved wife of Ferdinand. Adored mother and mother in law of Marita and Neil, Klaus and Bev, Ursula and Peter, and Michael. Cherished Oma of her 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of her family in Germany. Elisabeth will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends here and overseas.
Aged 85 years
Our memories of you will be
treasured forever
A private service to be held
Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 20 to May 23, 2020