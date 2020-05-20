Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Elisabeth RORSCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elisabeth Maria "Else" RORSCH

Add a Memory
Elisabeth Maria "Else" RORSCH Notice
RORSCH Elisabeth Maria 'Else' of Lake Illawarra

formerly of Germany



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, 15 May 2020. Beloved wife of Ferdinand. Adored mother and mother in law of Marita and Neil, Klaus and Bev, Ursula and Peter, and Michael. Cherished Oma of her 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of her family in Germany. Elisabeth will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends here and overseas.



Aged 85 years



Our memories of you will be

treasured forever



A private service to be held



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from May 20 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elisabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -