Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Prayer Service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
18 Stewart St
Wollongong
Eleni KYRIACOU


1928 - 2019
Eleni KYRIACOU Notice
KYRIACOU (Yiannaki) Eleni of Albion Park Rail

formerly of Palaikythro Cyprus



Eleni passed away peacefully on Sunday 10th November, 2019. Loving wife of the Demetrios (dec). Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother and dear sister to all her siblings. Eleni will be sadly missed by all her family and dear friends both here and in Cyprus.



Aged 91 Years.

'Forever in our hearts'



Eleni's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Prayers to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange on Thursday 14th November, 2019 commencing at 6pm. Eleni's Funeral Service will be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church 18 Stewart St Wollongong on Friday 15th November commencing at 10:30am. Immediately following the service Eleni's committal will take place at Albion Park Cemetery Croome Rd Albion Park



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019
