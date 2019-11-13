|
|
KYRIACOU (Yiannaki) Eleni of Albion Park Rail
formerly of Palaikythro Cyprus
Eleni passed away peacefully on Sunday 10th November, 2019. Loving wife of the Demetrios (dec). Much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother and dear sister to all her siblings. Eleni will be sadly missed by all her family and dear friends both here and in Cyprus.
Aged 91 Years.
'Forever in our hearts'
Eleni's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend Prayers to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr Kembla Grange on Thursday 14th November, 2019 commencing at 6pm. Eleni's Funeral Service will be held at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church 18 Stewart St Wollongong on Friday 15th November commencing at 10:30am. Immediately following the service Eleni's committal will take place at Albion Park Cemetery Croome Rd Albion Park
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 13, 2019