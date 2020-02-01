|
PINAZZA Elaine of Fairy Meadow
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 30 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mark. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Glenda, Peter and Julie, John, Anne and John. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren Cherie, Craig, Drew, Rebekkah, Tobi, Eliot, Jesse, Alissa, Glenn and great grandchildren Henri, Olivia, and Xavier.
Aged 94Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elaine's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday, 3 February 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020