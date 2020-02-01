Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
Elaine PINAZZA Notice
PINAZZA Elaine of Fairy Meadow



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 30 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mark. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Glenda, Peter and Julie, John, Anne and John. Much loved Grandma of her grandchildren Cherie, Craig, Drew, Rebekkah, Tobi, Eliot, Jesse, Alissa, Glenn and great grandchildren Henri, Olivia, and Xavier.



Aged 94Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Elaine's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday, 3 February 2020 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020
