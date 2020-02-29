Home
Services
Wollongong City Funerals
48 Baan Baan Street
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
42614488
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine MCARDLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine MCARDLE

Add a Memory
Elaine MCARDLE Notice
MCARDLE Elaine Of Coniston



Elaine passed away on Wednesday 19 February 2020 at Wollongong Private Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Cherished sister of Thomas Benjamin Provan (dec). Much loved aunt of Antony (and wife Larissa), Allison and Anita Provan, and great aunt of Justin, Danielle, Tahlia, Alex, Sophie and Adam. Dearly loved cousin of John Deeth and Janette Deveney, and second cousin of Michael Deveney and Susan Eckford (and husband Ross Eckford and daughter Mia Eckford).



Aged 86 Years



A private service will be held - please contact Antony or Allison Provan for details.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -