MCARDLE Elaine Of Coniston
Elaine passed away on Wednesday 19 February 2020 at Wollongong Private Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Cherished sister of Thomas Benjamin Provan (dec). Much loved aunt of Antony (and wife Larissa), Allison and Anita Provan, and great aunt of Justin, Danielle, Tahlia, Alex, Sophie and Adam. Dearly loved cousin of John Deeth and Janette Deveney, and second cousin of Michael Deveney and Susan Eckford (and husband Ross Eckford and daughter Mia Eckford).
Aged 86 Years
A private service will be held - please contact Antony or Allison Provan for details.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 29, 2020