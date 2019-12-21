|
KILL Elaine Joyce Passed away peacefully on 18th December, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of Lionel (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dale & Helen, Maxine & Robert, Vicki & Greg, Wade & Shanon. Cherished and adored Nana to her 25 Grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren.
Aged 90 Years
Relatives and friends of Elaine are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Crematorium Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Monday 23rd December, 2019 commencing at 1pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 21, 2019