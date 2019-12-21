Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakeside Crematorium Chapel
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine KILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Joyce KILL

Add a Memory
Elaine Joyce KILL Notice
KILL Elaine Joyce Passed away peacefully on 18th December, 2019. Dearly beloved wife of Lionel (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dale & Helen, Maxine & Robert, Vicki & Greg, Wade & Shanon. Cherished and adored Nana to her 25 Grandchildren and 26 Great Grandchildren.



Aged 90 Years



Relatives and friends of Elaine are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Lakeside Crematorium Chapel, 230 Kanahooka Road, Dapto on Monday 23rd December, 2019 commencing at 1pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -