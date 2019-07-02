|
SEN Eileen Passed away peacefully surrounded by family & friends on 27th June, 2019. Precious daughter of Albert & Eileen Inkpen. Loving & devoted Wife of Asit. Cherished Mother & Mother in law of Sunil & Bernadette, beloved sister of Christine, Ros, Ian & Gillian. Aged 71 Years A generous lady with a kind heart. A true fighter who is now resting in peace. Family and friends are invited to farewell and pay their respects to Eileen at Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 5th July, 2019 commencing at 4pm & concluding at 8pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 2, 2019