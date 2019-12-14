|
McNamara (nee Russell), Eileen "Nellie" 1919 - 2019 - Aged 100 Years Previously of Mangerton and Tipperary, Ireland Passed away peacefully at The Diggers Nursing Home, Corrimal on December 9, 2019. Beloved Wife of Peter Snr (dec). Dearly Loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Kathleen & Norris, Kevin & Kathleen, Peter & Jacinta and Doreen & David. Loving Nana of her Grandchildren Gerard, Michael, Caitlin, Sarah, Emma, Clare, Eamonn, Daniel, Lucy and Ben. Loving Great Grandmother of Freeman, Teala, Kailena, George, John, Billy and Maeve. Rest In Peace May The Road Rise Up To Meet You We Love You Nana God Bless Requiem Mass for the Repose of The Soul of Eileen will be held in St Therese Of The Little Flower Catholic Church, 2 Powell Street, West Wollongong, on Tuesday 17th December 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Following the Mass the Cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019