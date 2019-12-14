Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4284 3103
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
St Therese Of The Little Flower Catholic Church
2 Powell Street
West Wollongong
View Map
Eileen MCNAMARA


1919 - 2019
Eileen MCNAMARA Notice
McNamara (nee Russell), Eileen "Nellie" 1919 - 2019 - Aged 100 Years Previously of Mangerton and Tipperary, Ireland Passed away peacefully at The Diggers Nursing Home, Corrimal on December 9, 2019. Beloved Wife of Peter Snr (dec). Dearly Loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Kathleen & Norris, Kevin & Kathleen, Peter & Jacinta and Doreen & David. Loving Nana of her Grandchildren Gerard, Michael, Caitlin, Sarah, Emma, Clare, Eamonn, Daniel, Lucy and Ben. Loving Great Grandmother of Freeman, Teala, Kailena, George, John, Billy and Maeve. Rest In Peace May The Road Rise Up To Meet You We Love You Nana God Bless Requiem Mass for the Repose of The Soul of Eileen will be held in St Therese Of The Little Flower Catholic Church, 2 Powell Street, West Wollongong, on Tuesday 17th December 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Following the Mass the Cortege will proceed to Lakeside Cemetery.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019
