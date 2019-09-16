Home
Services
Wollongong City Funerals
48 Baan Baan Street
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
42614488
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN CHAMBERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN CHAMBERS

Add a Memory
EILEEN CHAMBERS Notice
CHAMBERS EILEEN of Koonawarra



She passed away peacefully on 13 September 2019. Beloved wife of the Late Tom. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Tom and Elaine, John and Chris, Jacky and Andy, Liz. Dear Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends here and in the UK.



Aged 86 Years

Resting Peacefully

In Gods Care



A funeral service to celebrate the life of Eileen will be held in the Autumn Chapel, Wollongong City Funerals, 48 Baan Baan Street, Dapto on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 at 10am.

Relatives and Friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EILEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.