CHAMBERS EILEEN of Koonawarra
She passed away peacefully on 13 September 2019. Beloved wife of the Late Tom. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Tom and Elaine, John and Chris, Jacky and Andy, Liz. Dear Nan of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends here and in the UK.
Aged 86 Years
Resting Peacefully
In Gods Care
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Eileen will be held in the Autumn Chapel, Wollongong City Funerals, 48 Baan Baan Street, Dapto on Tuesday, 17 September 2019 at 10am.
Relatives and Friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 16, 2019