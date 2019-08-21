|
THEODOSSIADIS Efterpi of North Wollongong Passed away peacefully on 16 August 2019. Beloved wife of Efstathios (dec). Much loved mother and mother in law of Paul and Anastasia, Kyriaki and Claudio. Cherished Yiayia of her grandchildren Dimitrie and Sarah, Nicholas and Georgie, Adam and Amber, Daniele, Jordan, Domenico and great grandchildren Gabriella, Chiara, Sebastian, Charlotte, Luca, Louisa.. Efterpi will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Greece. Aged 83 Years Forever in our Hearts Relatives and friends are invited to attend Efterpi's funeral service to be held at the Holy Cross Greek Church Stewart Street Wollongong on Friday August 23, 2019 11am. Following her service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memoria Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka. Prayers will be recited in the Chapel H Parsons Funeral Home 34 Belmore Street Wollongong Thursday August 22, 2019 at 4pm
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019