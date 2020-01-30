Home
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Parsons Funeral Home
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
Edwin "Ed" HYDE

Edwin "Ed" HYDE Notice
HYDE Edwin (Ed) of Shellharbour



Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 25 January 2020. Beloved husband of Tricia. Dearly loved father of Katrina (dec) and Justin. Cherished grandad of Koby, Lewis, Darcy. Eddie will be long remembered by his loving family and friends



Aged 86 years

Always Love and Forever in our Hearts

A Life Member of Shellharbour SLSC



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eddie's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Monday, 3 February 2020 at 12noon.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
