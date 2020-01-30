|
|
HYDE Edwin (Ed) of Shellharbour
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 25 January 2020. Beloved husband of Tricia. Dearly loved father of Katrina (dec) and Justin. Cherished grandad of Koby, Lewis, Darcy. Eddie will be long remembered by his loving family and friends
Aged 86 years
Always Love and Forever in our Hearts
A Life Member of Shellharbour SLSC
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eddie's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Monday, 3 February 2020 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020