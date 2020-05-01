|
Milnes Edwin George (Eddie) 29/1/1939 - 25/4/2020 Life member of Bellambi Surf Club Loved husband of the late Kathleen Milnes & much loved father of his children Paul & Anne. Dear grandfather (Pa) to his grandkids Rhys, James & Gracie Beloved brother of Dave, Steve (dec.), & Richard (dec.) Eddie will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Age 81 Now resting at peace Sadly due to the Coronavirus & Government guidelines Eddie will be privately cremated. A memorial service in honour of Eddie will be announced once restrictions are lifted and we can come together to celebrate Eddie's life.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 1, 2020