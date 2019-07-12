Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward MANSFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward John "Eddie" MANSFIELD

Add a Memory
Edward John "Eddie" MANSFIELD Notice
MANSFIELD Edward John 'Eddie' of Towradgi

formerly of Woonona



Passed away peacefully at home on 5 July 2019. Beloved son of Leslie (dec) and Mona. Dearly loved father of Tim, Ryan, Jesse. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Khai, Summer-rose, and Ella. Loved brother of Christine. Eddie will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 70 years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eddie's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Monday July 15, 2019 at 12noon.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.