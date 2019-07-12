|
|
MANSFIELD Edward John 'Eddie' of Towradgi
formerly of Woonona
Passed away peacefully at home on 5 July 2019. Beloved son of Leslie (dec) and Mona. Dearly loved father of Tim, Ryan, Jesse. Much loved Pop of his grandchildren Khai, Summer-rose, and Ella. Loved brother of Christine. Eddie will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 70 years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eddie's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway, Bulli on Monday July 15, 2019 at 12noon.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 12, 2019