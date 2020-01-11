Home
Services
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward CURRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward John (Teddy) CURRAN


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Edward John (Teddy) CURRAN Notice
CURRAN Edward John (Teddy) 16.5.1934 - 9.1.2020



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 9 January 2020. Loving husband of Mary (dec). Surrounded and loved dearly by his daughters and son in laws Sandra and Aiden Beath, Toni and Phil Ostwald. Adored by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Aged 85 years

Loved forever and never forgotten

Played 1st grade till the end



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Teddy's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -