CURRAN Edward John (Teddy) 16.5.1934 - 9.1.2020
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 9 January 2020. Loving husband of Mary (dec). Surrounded and loved dearly by his daughters and son in laws Sandra and Aiden Beath, Toni and Phil Ostwald. Adored by his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aged 85 years
Loved forever and never forgotten
Played 1st grade till the end
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Teddy's funeral service to be held in the Chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Bulli, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Tuesday, 14 January 2020 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020