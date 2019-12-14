Home
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:30 PM
Church of Mary Queen of Croats
7 Bellevue Rd
Figtree
View Map
Edward "Eddie" BRAJCINOVIC


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Edward "Eddie" BRAJCINOVIC Notice
BRAJCINOVIC Edward "Eddie" of Seven Hills, Sydney



Eddie passed away peacefully, whilst sleeping, after a short illness on Monday 9th December, 2019. Dearly loved son of Katica & Mato. Adored and much-loved brother and brother-in-law of Val & Marijan. Beloved Uncle to Antony & Bec, Matthew & Natalie and Katarina. Highly respected by his work colleagues and friends in the NSW Police Force and NSW Ambulance Service. Eddie will be sadly missed by all his family and dear friends.



Aged 53 Years

In our hearts forever, never will he be forgotten.



Eddie's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Church of Mary Queen of Croats 7 Bellevue Rd Figtree on Wednesday 18th December, 2019 commencing at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to Beyond Blue, an organisation close to Eddie's heart, will be very much appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 14, 2019
