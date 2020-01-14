Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Catholic Church Italian Scalabrinian Fathers
28 Stewart Street
Wollongong
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church
47 Balmoral Street
Balgownie
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edvige COMACCHIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edvige COMACCHIO

Add a Memory
Edvige COMACCHIO Notice
COMACCHIO Edvige of Mt Pleasant



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, 10 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Guido. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Adrian, Roberta and Victor, Adriana and John. Loving Nonna of Corinne, and Tristan. Edvige will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Castello Di Godego, Italy.



Aged 85 Years

Our memories of you

will be treasured forever



Requiem Mass for the repose of Edvige's soul will be celebrated at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 47 Balmoral Street Balgownie on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park.



Rosary will be recited in the Catholic Church Italian Scalabrinian Fathers, 28 Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 6pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edvige's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -