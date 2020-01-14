|
|
COMACCHIO Edvige of Mt Pleasant
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Friday, 10 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Guido. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Adrian, Roberta and Victor, Adriana and John. Loving Nonna of Corinne, and Tristan. Edvige will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Castello Di Godego, Italy.
Aged 85 Years
Our memories of you
will be treasured forever
Requiem Mass for the repose of Edvige's soul will be celebrated at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church, 47 Balmoral Street Balgownie on Thursday, 16 January 2020 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park.
Rosary will be recited in the Catholic Church Italian Scalabrinian Fathers, 28 Stewart Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 at 6pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 14, 2020