Rankins Funerals
270 Cowper Street
Warrawong, New South Wales 2502
42761000
Edna WILLIAMS

Edna WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS Edna of Wollongong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, 2 June 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving mother and mother in law of Merrie and John, James and Carla, Barbara and Rick. Cherished Nanna of Daniel, James, Rod, Elizabeth, Meggan and great grandmother to her 3 great grandchildren. Nanna Edna Old Nan will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 91 Years

A life well lived

Reunited with Arthur



A private service has been held.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 13, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
