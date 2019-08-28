|
|
MORRIS Edna May Of Wollongong. Passed away peacefully on Friday, 23rd August 2019.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Bill. Loved Mother & Mother-in-law to Pam & David, Marilyn & Dennis. Devoted Nan to Jacqui, Sarah, Kate and Lucy. Great Nan to Gillan and Charlotte. Edna will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Aged 97 Years
Rest in Peace
Relatives and friends of Edna are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 30th August, 2019 commencing at 2.45pm. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery for the committal.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 28, 2019