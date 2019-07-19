|
HABERLEY Edna of Fairy Meadow
Passed away peacefully at Wollongong Hospital on 15 July 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sandy. Much loved mother and mother in law of Debra and Peter, Amanda and Bill. Very special Nan of Bronson, Kelsey, Ryan, Bec, Harley and adored great grandmother of four. Edna will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 88 Years
At Peace Now
Reunited with Sandy
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Edna's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday 22 July, 2019 at 12noon .
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 19, 2019