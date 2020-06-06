Home
Edmond SULCS

Edmond SULCS Notice
SULCS Edmond 'Eddie'



Darling husband of 35 years to Christine. Much loved dad and father-in-law of Ashley & Michelle, Daniel & Kristie and Hollie. Adored poppy to his 11 grandchildren. Son of Robert & Dorothy (both dec). Loving brother to Evald and Letitia.



Aged 61 Years

Such Is Life!



A private gathering for Eddie will be held on Thursday 11th June, 2020 at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers donations are invited to

Pancare Foundation via the following link:

https://www.pancare.org.au/



Eddie's family understand and respect that many family and friends will not be able to attend the service. They are inviting you to watch the service via live streaming using the following link:



www.oneroomstreaming.com/login

Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: SSAPCE



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020
