SULCS Edmond 'Eddie'
Darling husband of 35 years to Christine. Much loved dad and father-in-law of Ashley & Michelle, Daniel & Kristie and Hollie. Adored poppy to his 11 grandchildren. Son of Robert & Dorothy (both dec). Loving brother to Evald and Letitia.
Aged 61 Years
Such Is Life!
A private gathering for Eddie will be held on Thursday 11th June, 2020 at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers donations are invited to
Pancare Foundation via the following link:
https://www.pancare.org.au/
Eddie's family understand and respect that many family and friends will not be able to attend the service. They are inviting you to watch the service via live streaming using the following link:
www.oneroomstreaming.com/login
Event ID: HansencoleKG Password: SSAPCE
Published by Illawarra Mercury on June 6, 2020