ROGERS Edith Passed away peacefully on 30th July, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Loving Mother & Mother-in-law of Sonja, Allan & Heather, Michael & Trish. Adored Oma & Grandma to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Aged 79 Years
'Gone Dancing'
Relatives and friends of Edith are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 2nd August, 2019 commencing at 12pm.
At Edith's request please wear colours.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 31, 2019