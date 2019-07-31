Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith ROGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith ROGERS

Add a Memory
Edith ROGERS Notice
ROGERS Edith Passed away peacefully on 30th July, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Loving Mother & Mother-in-law of Sonja, Allan & Heather, Michael & Trish. Adored Oma & Grandma to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren



Aged 79 Years

'Gone Dancing'



Relatives and friends of Edith are invited to attend her funeral service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 2nd August, 2019 commencing at 12pm.

At Edith's request please wear colours.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now