|
|
HALLOWELL Edith Annie Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 10 December 2019. Beloved wife of Bob (dec). Dearly loved mum of Cathy & Tim, Mark & Belinda, Paul. Loved by Tracey. Loving Grandma of Aaron & Sreyneang, Keely & Shaun, Bryce & Lexi, Damon & Kelli, Mitchell & Liva, Connor, Cameron, Samantha and Daniel. Great grandma of Ethan. Loved sister and auntie of Robin (dec) & Ray, Fenton & Karen, George & Yvonne and their families. Edith will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 79 Years
In God's care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Edith's Memorial Service to be held at Corrimal Region Uniting Church, Underwood Street, Corrimal on Monday 16 December 2019 at 10.30am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019